Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98,923 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.89% of Amedisys worth $86,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.15 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,302.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

