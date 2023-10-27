Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,175,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,879 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.68% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $72,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

