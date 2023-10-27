Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900,513 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 3.63% of Carter’s worth $101,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $64.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

