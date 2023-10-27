Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,737,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.82% of Grocery Outlet worth $143,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $481,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,178,152 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.