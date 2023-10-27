Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 245,261 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,261 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 6.46% of Frontdoor worth $168,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Frontdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,693,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,855,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Frontdoor by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after buying an additional 1,210,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after buying an additional 1,407,001 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.73. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

