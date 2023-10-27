Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,633,260 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,633,260 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.53% of Cenovus Energy worth $171,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

