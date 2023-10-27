Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 807,770 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.56% of Gold Fields worth $69,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.3 %

GFI opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.