Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432,987 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $67,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

