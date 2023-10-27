MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 137.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409,886 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.07% of MAG Silver worth $104,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $10.62 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

