MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $212.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.99. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess by 273.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 20.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 971,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,240,000 after purchasing an additional 167,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.45.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

