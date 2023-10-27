McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $255.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

