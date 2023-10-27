McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on V. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

