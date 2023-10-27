Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $21.03 Per Share

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a report released on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $21.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share.

META has been the topic of several other reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.7 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $288.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $741.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

