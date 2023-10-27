MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $277.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.09 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.75.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

