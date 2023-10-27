Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $403.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
