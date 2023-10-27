NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $110.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

