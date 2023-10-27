NewSquare Capital LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $255.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.



The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

