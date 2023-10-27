NewSquare Capital LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $247.89 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.69.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

