NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $160,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 11,784,784 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,054,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 3,854,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp
In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
New York Community Bancorp Price Performance
New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
