NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

