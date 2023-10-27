NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,464 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

