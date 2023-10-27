NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $288.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.77.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

