NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $57.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

