Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Norfolk Southern worth $442,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

