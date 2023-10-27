Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $183.09 and last traded at $188.38, with a volume of 460159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.24.

The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.36.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

