Northstar Group Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $97,398,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

