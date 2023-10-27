NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.96

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.96 and last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 350584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Cormark cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.64.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$979.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.