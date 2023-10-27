Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,961 shares of company stock worth $5,982,573. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 2.6 %

NUE stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.35. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

