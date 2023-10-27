OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06.

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 3,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $109,189.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $1,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 3,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $109,189.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,181 shares of company stock worth $3,487,811. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

