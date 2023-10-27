OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 16th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $289,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $835,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,993.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $289,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,811. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

