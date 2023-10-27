Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $369.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.55. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $252.62 and a 1 year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

