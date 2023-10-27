Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.