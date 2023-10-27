Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.8% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3,389.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Airbnb by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,465 shares of company stock worth $85,555,996. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

