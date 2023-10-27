Oshkosh Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

