Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

