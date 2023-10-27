Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.41

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 10771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.92.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PLC

Park Lawn Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of C$114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.516696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.33%.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.