Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $134,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

