Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,972,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 581,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $59,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.