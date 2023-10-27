Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 133 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Shares of PG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

