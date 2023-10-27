Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

