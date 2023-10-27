Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

