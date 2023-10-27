Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.50 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,041 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL opened at $36.66 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

