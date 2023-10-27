PROG (NYSE:PRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. PROG updated its Q4 guidance to $0.61-0.71 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

PROG Stock Performance

PRG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

Get PROG alerts:

Institutional Trading of PROG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PROG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRG. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PROG

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.