Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.82

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 1107728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.74.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.