Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 292.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $10,408,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $247.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $189.57 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

