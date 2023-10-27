Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00, Yahoo Finance reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 guidance to $3.70-3.90 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $247.31 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $189.57 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.98 and its 200-day moving average is $262.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.25.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3,555.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

