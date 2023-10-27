RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 7,525 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.