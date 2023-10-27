RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

GLD opened at $184.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

