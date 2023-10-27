Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $262.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.90 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

