Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,101 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Schlumberger worth $134,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,462. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

